UK Election Results Live: Labour Takes Big Lead; Tories Trailing

News18.com | June 9, 2017, 6:56 AM IST
Event Highlights

Early results in the crucial UK general elections seem to be toeing the exit poll line with the opposition Labour Party, led by socialist Jeremy Corbyn, extending its lead over PM Theresa May’s Conservatives. The next of hours are crucial as more than 20 swing seats will declare their results.

The exit polls have predicted a hung parliament. The Tories have been projected to win 314 seats in the 650-member House of Commons and the opposition Labour Party 266. The Conservatives held 330 seats in the last Parliament, compared with 229 for Labour, 54 for the Scottish National Party and nine for the Lib Dems.

Stay tuned for live updates:

Jun 9, 2017 7:01 am (IST)

UPDATE | The Conservatives have again managed to narrow the gap, winning 57 seats so far. The opposition Labour has won 69 seats. The Scottish National Party, after losing strongholds to Labour, has 12 seats. It’s been two hours into the counting, and the anti-immigration UKIP, the driving force behind Brexit, is nowhere to be seen.


Jun 9, 2017 6:49 am (IST)

With Tories projected to lose majority, PM Theresa May is now facing questions over her judgment in calling the election three years early, risking further upheaval as Britain negotiates a complicated exit from the European Union. Questions are now being raised on who controls the Brexit process. Early results suggest the UK Independence Party (UKIP), which won 12.5 percent of the vote two years ago and was a driving force behind the Brexit vote, could be almost wiped out.


Jun 9, 2017 6:43 am (IST)

Jun 9, 2017 6:41 am (IST)

Big cheer for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn as he leaves his house and waves to the media outside. His party has won 47 seats so far in the 650-seat House of Commons.


Jun 9, 2017 6:39 am (IST)
UPDATE | The Labour has zoomed ahead to 44 seats, leaving the Tories to play catch-up at 28. Labour has wrested Stockton South from the Conservatives and snatched Leeds West from the Lib-Dems who are yet to open their account.
Jun 9, 2017 6:32 am (IST)

So far, 63 of the 650 seats have been declared. The ruling Conservatives, also called the Tories, are trailing at this point, but several of their strongholds are yet to be declared. The Tories may well emerge the largest party in parliament but are projected to either fall short of majority or enjoy a very thin one.


Jun 9, 2017 6:29 am (IST)

UPDATE | The Theresa May-led Tories have managed to narrow down their gap with the Labour to 10 seats. Here’s a look at the seat count so far in the 650-seat House of Commons, the lower house of the UK parliament.

Labour Party                      33 seats

Conservatives                    23 seats

Scottish National Party       4 seats

The Lib-Dems and the UKIP are yet to open their tallies. In the outgoing parliament, the Conservatives had 330 seats, Labour 229, the Scottish Nationalists 54 and the Liberal Democrats nine.


Jun 9, 2017 6:15 am (IST)

Jun 9, 2017 6:13 am (IST)

The first seat has changed hands, with Labour winning a constituency from the Scottish National Party. Labour, the main opposition party, took Rutherglen and Hamilton West from the pro-independence SNP. Of the other 20-plus seats that have been declared, all stayed with the parties that held them before the election.


Jun 9, 2017 6:10 am (IST)
UPDATE | The Conservatives have finally entered the double-digit tally with 11 seats. The Labour Party has extended its tally to 23 seats. The Scottish National Party has also opened its account with two seats.
Jun 9, 2017 6:04 am (IST)

The election comes at a pivotal time in British history as it negotiates a complicated exit from the European Union, the first country to leave the bloc. Formal Brexit talks are due to open around June 19, but there are now questions over whether May will still even in office by then.


Jun 9, 2017 6:01 am (IST)

Jun 9, 2017 5:53 am (IST)

UPDATE | The Labour Party has won 16 seats so far, while the Tories have inched forward marginally to eight seats. The Liberal-Democrats and Scottish National Party are yet to open their accounts. A party needs to win 326 seats in the 650-seat House of Commons to form a majority government. 


Jun 9, 2017 5:39 am (IST)

Exit polls may have predicted a setback for incumbent PM Theresa May who had called for these snap elections, but here’s a battle she has won. Theresa May cocktails were in the lead on election night at the Blue Boar pub in Westminster. Staring up at an array of television screens as if watching the football, well-heeled punters sipped election-themed cocktails in one of many political late-night parties in bars up and down the country. As the night wore on, waiter Mickael said Theresa's Kitten Heel Fizz — a Conservative blue mix of champagne and curacao — was well ahead of Corbyn's Reign, comprising vodka and strawberry juice in Labour red.


Jun 9, 2017 5:36 am (IST)

UPDATE | The Labour is now five seats ahead of the Conservatives. The Jeremy Corbyn-led party has added Darlington to its kitty. The Tories have five seats so far. Others are yet to open their accounts.


Jun 9, 2017 5:35 am (IST)

The seats declared till now have kept true to the previous voting patters. The fight is expected to heat up in the next one hour when swing seats begin to declare their results.


Jun 9, 2017 5:30 am (IST)

WHO ARE THE CONTENDERS TODAY?

 

In the blue corner — traditional color of the Conservative Party — is May, a 60-year-old lawmaker known in her party as a quietly effective operator. A former advocate of remaining in the EU, she now promises to press forward with Brexit, reducing immigration and forging a new relationship with the UK's European neighbors.

 

In the opposition red corner is the Labour Party's Jeremy Corbyn, a 68-year-old socialist who was elected leader by party members two years ago. Critics say Corbyn, an advocate of nationalisation and other old-left policies, embodies an outdated vision the party left behind during the "New Labour" years of Prime Minister Tony Blair. Supporters see him as a refreshingly authentic alternative to the pro-business, budget-cutting Conservatives.

 

Among smaller parties, the pro-independence Scottish National Party is seeking to repeat its 2015 near-sweep of seats in Scotland. The staunchly pro-EU Liberal Democrats hope to scoop up voters opposed to leaving the bloc. And the UK Independence Party hopes to regain a foothold in Parliament, after losing its sole lawmaker before the election.

 


Jun 9, 2017 5:25 am (IST)

UPDATE | The Labour Party has extended its lead to by four seats, adding to South Shields to its tally of nine seats. The Tories have won five seats so far.


Jun 9, 2017 5:23 am (IST)

UPDATE | So far 13 seats have been declared with the opposition Labour Party winning eight seats. Among them the crucial seats are Sunderland Central and Newcastle North. The ruling Conservatives have won five. The Liberal-Democrats and Scottish National Party are yet to open their accounts.


Jun 9, 2017 5:14 am (IST)

Exit polls have suggested that Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling the snap polls has backfired spectacularly, with her Conservative Party in danger of losing its majority in Parliament. The survey predicted the Conservatives would get 314 seats and the Labour Party 266. It projected 34 for the Scottish National Party and 14 for the Liberal Democrats. The Conservatives held 330 seats in the last Parliament, compared with 229 for Labour, 54 for the Scottish National Party and nine for the Lib Dems.

 


Jun 9, 2017 5:13 am (IST)

Results for UK general elections 2017 have started trickling in and the Labour Party has taken the early lead with six seats. The ruling Conservatives have won one. No seats have changed hands so far.


