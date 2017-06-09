UK Election Results Live: Labour Takes Big Lead; Tories Trailing

Early results in the crucial UK general elections seem to be toeing the exit poll line with the opposition Labour Party, led by socialist Jeremy Corbyn, extending its lead over PM Theresa May’s Conservatives. The next of hours are crucial as more than 20 swing seats will declare their results.

The exit polls have predicted a hung parliament. The Tories have been projected to win 314 seats in the 650-member House of Commons and the opposition Labour Party 266. The Conservatives held 330 seats in the last Parliament, compared with 229 for Labour, 54 for the Scottish National Party and nine for the Lib Dems.

Stay tuned for live updates: