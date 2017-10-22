Britain’s Bermuda Park on Lockdown, Hostage Situation Reported at Bowling Alley

London: A British leisure park was in lockdown on Sunday with witnesses telling UK media a gunman had taken hostages at a bowling alley.The security measures were put in place at Bermuda Park in Nuneaton, central England, with the public told to stay inside while police investigated an incident at MFA Bowl."We got notification that someone had a shotgun inside the bowling alley," witness Sarah Fleming told Sky News."We were inside Frankie and Benny's (restaurant) and obviously we went on lockdown, no one was allowed in or out."Then we had notification from the police that he actually had hostages," she added.Another witness told BBC News: "When we were leaving there were police standing around the bowling alley, there were police cars outside the main entrance, with police officers in full body armour."Warwickshire Police said via Twitter that the incident is not terrorism-related and asked people to avoid the area."Officers are dealing with ongoing incident at Bermuda Park, #Nuneaton and confirm this incident is unconnected to any terrorist activity," the force wrote.MFA Bowl is located next to children's activity centre Bermuda Adventure Soft Play World and close to Frankie and Benny's restaurant, while the leisure park also has a gym and hotel.