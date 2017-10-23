GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
UK Police End Armed Hostage-taking at English Leisure Complex

The Warwickshire police in central England had ruled out an connection with "terrorist activity" after saying they were dealing with an "ongoing incident" at the leisure park in Nuneaton.

Reuters

Updated:October 23, 2017, 12:00 AM IST
Image for representation only.
London: British police ended an armed hostage siege on Sunday, the BBC reported, saying there were no casualties after a gunman took two staff members hostage at a bowling alley in a leisure complex in central England.

Earlier, Warwickshire police had ruled out an connection with "terrorist activity" after saying they were dealing with an "ongoing incident" at the leisure park in Nuneaton.

Mehdi Afshar, chief executive of MFA Bowl which owns the alley, was quoted by the BBC as saying the police had stormed the building and ended the siege. There were no casualties, the BBC added.

Earlier, pictures on Twitter showed armed police at the complex, which is home to a cinema, gym and several restaurants, and local media reported that roads leading to it had been closed off.
