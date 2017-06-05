UK Police Name 2 London Attackers, Say One Previously Known to Them
A police officer walks past a fortified police vehicle at Potters Field Park, near the scene of an attack at London Bridge, in central London on June 5, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Hannah McKay)
London: British police on Monday named two of the three attackers who killed seven people near London Bridge late on Saturday and injured dozens more, and said one of them was previously known to the security services.
London's Metropolitan Police said one attacker was Khuram Shazad Butt, aged 27. Butt was previously known to police and domestic spy agency, MI5 and was a British citizen who had been born in Pakistan, the police said.
"However, there was no intelligence to suggest that this attack was being planned and the investigation had been prioritised accordingly," police said.
The second attacker was named as Rachid Redouane, aged 30, who also went by the identity Rachid Elkhdar and was not known to police. Redouane claimed to be Moroccan and Libyan.
Police said they were still working to establish the identity of the third attacker.
