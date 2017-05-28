UK Police Reveal Photos of Manchester Bomber on Night of Attack

Manchester: Police have released security camera images of Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi on the night he massacred 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert.

Investigators also gave details of the 22-year-old's last hours as they appealed to the public for any information about his movements in the days run-up to the May 22 attack.

The photographs taken from CCTV footage show a bespectacled Abedi, who has a small moustache, in trainers, jeans, black sleeves, a black cap and a black puffer waistcoat, over which the straps of his backpack can be seen.

This is a handout photo taken from CCTV and issued on Saturday, May 27, 2017 by Greater Manchester Police who have altered the surrounding area of Salman Abedi, in an unknown location on the night of the attack on Manchester Arena. The police released surveillance-camera images of the bomber on the night of the May attack as they appealed for information about his final days. (Greater Manchester Police via AP)

"In the past five days we have gathered significant information about Abedi, his associates, his finances, the places he had been, how the device was built and the wider conspiracy," the statement said.

Britain had on Saturday lowered the terror threat level from critical — its highest level — to severe, but British Prime Minister Theresa May said the country should remain "vigilant".

A third of those killed in Monday's bombing were children, and another 116 people were injured.

The attack, which has been claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group, targeted concertgoers at the end of a show by US teen pop idol Ariana Grande.