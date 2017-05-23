DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
UK Police Treating Ariana Grande Concert Blast as Terrorism
A police officer with a sniffer dog patrols near the Manchester Arena in Manchester. (Image: AP)
Manchester: Police say they are treating an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England as terrorism. Greater Manchester Police says the blast killed at least 19 people, and the ambulance service says 59 people have been taken to hospitals.
Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins says police are treating the blast as an act of terrorism "until we know otherwise."
ALSO READ | Closely Monitoring Situation at Manchester Arena: US
There was panic after the explosion, which struck around 10:30 p.m. (2130 GMT) Monday night as Grande was ending the concert.
Grande, who was not injured, tweeted hours later: "Broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words."
ALSO READ | Manchester Arena Attack: Video of Panic Among Crowds After Blast Emerges
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor Takes The Plunge In A Dreamy Gold Gown On Cannes Red Carpet
- Manchester Arena Terror Attack: All You Wanted to Know About Ariana Grande
- Video - Remembering Nicky Hayden, the Nicest Man in Grand Prix Racing
- Pro Kabaddi League Auction: Nitin Tomar Becomes Highest Paid Player
- An Opportunity For Manchester United To Provide Healing Touch to Their City