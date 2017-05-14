DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
UK School Plans to Introduce Gender-neutral Uniforms
In this file photo, Britain's Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, jokes with children from Vauxhall primary school after they attempted to herd a pig into a pen during a visit to a "Farms for Children" farm in Gloucestershire. (Photo: Reuters/Richard Pohle/Pool)
London: A leading London school is formulating plans to bring in gender-neutral uniform options that would allow boys to wear skirts.
"This generation is really questioning [if we are] being binary in the way we look at things," Adam Pettitt, headmaster at Highgate, told the newspaper.
At present, Highgate schoolgirls can wear grey trousers, dark blue jackets and ties but boys cannot choose the grey pleated skirts that girls are allowed and have to wait until they are 16 to wear earrings.
"We are asking them, should it be called uniform number one and uniform number two," said Pettitt.
He added that if some boys wore skirts, then "if [as a result] they feel happier and more secure in who they are, it must be a good thing."
However, some former pupils of the school are opposed to the changes.
"They write in and say if you left children to their own devices they would grow up differently and you are promoting the wrong ideas," Pettitt said.
Next month, his school will hold a conference titled 'The Developing Teenager' for dozens of schools.
One topic for discussion is how teachers should handle the growing pressure from children to scrap "old fashioned" ideas of male and female.
More than 2,000 under-18 were referred to the Gender Identity Clinic (GIC) at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust in north London last year, against around 100 when it opened eight years ago.
