UN Security Council Rejects Arms Embargo on South Sudan

United Nations: The U.N. Security Council has defeated a U.S.-sponsored resolution that would have imposed an arms embargo on South Sudan and three key figures in the conflict in the world's newest nation.

Seven council members voted Friday in favor of the resolution and eight abstained. To be adopted by the U.N.'s most powerful body a resolution needs nine "yes" votes and no veto by a permanent member.

U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power told the council after the vote that the resolution "would not have been a panacea ... but the arms embargo would have had some significant effects" in stemming the flow of weapons.

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has repeatedly called for an arms embargo, warning that "If no action is taken, South Sudan will be on a trajectory towards mass atrocities."