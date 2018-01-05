GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati اردو Urdu ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

UN Security Council to Meet on Iran Protests, at US Request

US Ambassador Nikki Haley has praised the demonstrators, saying "the UN must speak out" to support them. But Russia has warned against "external interference" in what it sees as an Iran's internal affairs.

Associated Press

Updated:January 5, 2018, 9:44 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
UN Security Council to Meet on Iran Protests, at US Request
US Ambassador Nikki Haley has praised the demonstrators, saying "the UN must speak out" to support them. But Russia has warned against "external interference" in what it sees as an Iran's internal affairs.
United Nations: The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting about Iran at the request of the US which asked for the session to show support for anti-government protests.

The council has scheduled a meeting today afternoon in the Middle East. Alma Konurbayeva, a spokeswoman for council president Kazakhstan, confirms the session will be about Iran.

It's not yet clear how the discussion will take shape. Members are divided in their views of the protests.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley has praised the demonstrators, saying "the UN must speak out" to support them. But Russia has warned against "external interference" in what it sees as an Iran's internal affairs.

At least 21 people have been killed and hundreds arrested in a week of protests and unrest. Pro-government rallies happened on Wednesday and Thursday.
| Edited by: Tarun Bhardwaj
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES