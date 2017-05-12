United Airlines Flight Delayed For Hours After Reports of Scorpion Onboard

Houston: An Ecuador-bound United Airlines flight was delayed for over three hours after a scorpion was seen crawling from a customer's clothing, media reports said today.

Flight 1035 was set to fly from Houston in the US to Quito, Ecuador last night. The plane had left the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport when the arachnid appeared.

The scorpion was seen crawling away from a passenger's clothes, the Fox 13 Now reported.

One of the passengers on board flight tweeted, "The captain of my flight just told us it's a scorpion on the plane???!!!!! Good job United!"

According to the United Airlines, the scorpion "emerged from a customer's clothing." How the scorpion got there in the first place is unclear. The traveler was not stung, as was earlier reported by another passenger.

The plane returned to the gate and paramedics examined the customer who declined medical treatment and determined that the unnamed passenger had not been stung.

The airline removed passengers out of precaution and they were ushered onto a new aircraft, it said.

The United Airlines has recently been the focus of the national media's attention. Last month, a passenger was videoed being dragged off a plane. Earlier this week, owners of giant rabbit threatened to sue the airline over its death.

This is the airline's second scorpion-related incident in less than a month. The station reported that in a separate incident April 14, a passenger was reportedly stung by a scorpion on a plane out of Houston.