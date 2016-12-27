UN Just a Club of People to Have a Good Time: Donald Trump
File image of Donald Trump. (Image: PTI)
West Palm Beach: Donald Trump is questioning the effectiveness of the United Nations, saying it's just a club for people to "have a good time."
His post on Twitter on Sunday is the president-elect's latest comment since the UN Security Council voted on Friday to condemn Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.
The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2016
Trump says the UN has "such great potential," but it has become "a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!"
On Friday, Trump warned, "As to the UN, things will be different after Jan 20th," referring to the day he takes office.
Trump told The Associated Press last December that he wanted to be "very neutral" on Israel-Palestinian issues. But his tone became decidedly more pro-Israel as the campaign progressed.
