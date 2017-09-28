US Appeals Court Upholds Osama Bin Laden Son-in-law's Conviction
The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Abu Ghaith's argument that the evidence did not support his conviction for conspiring to murder Americans.
A man identified as Suleiman Abu Ghaith appears in this still image taken from an undated video address. (Image: REUTERS)
New York: A US appeals court on Thursday upheld the conviction of Suleiman Abu Ghaith, a son-in-law of Osama bin Laden, on terrorism-related charges.
The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Abu Ghaith's argument that the evidence did not support his conviction for conspiring to murder Americans.
It also rejected Abu Ghaith's arguments that the indictment did not sufficiently allege he had provided material support of terrorism, and that his jury was instructed improperly.
Abu Ghaith was convicted by a Manhattan jury in March 2014 of conspiring to kill Americans, conspiring to provide material support for terrorists, and providing such support. He is serving a life sentence.
The 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Abu Ghaith's argument that the evidence did not support his conviction for conspiring to murder Americans.
It also rejected Abu Ghaith's arguments that the indictment did not sufficiently allege he had provided material support of terrorism, and that his jury was instructed improperly.
Abu Ghaith was convicted by a Manhattan jury in March 2014 of conspiring to kill Americans, conspiring to provide material support for terrorists, and providing such support. He is serving a life sentence.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp Should do The Maths And Support JioPhone Running KaiOS
- Anavila Misra Describes 8 Stylish Ways To Drape A Sari This Festive Season
- Watch: Aamir's Quirky Makeover as Shakti Kumaarr in Secret Superstar
- Priyanka Chopra Had 'Best Time' Hosting Global Citizen Festival
- Dean Jones Loses Cool as Aussies Sink in Indore