1-min read

US Commemorates September 11 Attacks, Thousands Expected at Ground Zero

Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the attack. Observances also are planned at the Pentagon and the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Associated Press

Updated:September 11, 2017, 9:59 AM IST
US Commemorates September 11 Attacks, Thousands Expected at Ground Zero
Visitors pause at the National September 11 Memorial. (Getty Images)
New York: While the US contends with the destruction caused by two ferocious hurricanes in three weeks, Americans also are marking the 16th anniversary of one of the nation's most scarring days.

Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil. Observances also are planned at the Pentagon and the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Nearly 3,000 people died when hijacked planes slammed into the trade center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville on Sept. 11, 2001.

Republican President Donald Trump, a native New Yorker, is observing the anniversary for the first time as the nation's leader. The White House says he'll observe a moment of silence and also participate in an observance at the Pentagon.
