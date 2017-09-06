US Condemns Gauri Lankesh's Murder, Bats for Press Freedom

The US Embassy on Wednesday condemned the murder of senior Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh who was gunned down outside her Bengaluru residence on Tuesday evening."The US Mission in India joins advocates of press freedom in India and world-wide in condemning the murder of respected journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru," the Embassy said in a statement. "We offer our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Ms. Lankesh," it said.Lankesh was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday night. She was editor of popular Kannada tabloid Gauri Lankesh Patrike.The Karnataka government on Wednesday said a Special Investigation Team will probe the killing of Lankesh, even as protests erupted across the state condemning the murder.The Union Home Ministry has also sought a detailed report from the Karnataka government on the incident.Protests erupted across Bengaluru condemning the "cold-blooded murder". Journalists took out a march from the Press Club to the Vidhana Soudha, the state secretariat, and submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking immediate action to bring the culprits to book.Gauri Lankesh’s body was kept at the Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru where mourners paid their last respects.