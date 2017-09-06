GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

US Condemns Gauri Lankesh's Murder, Bats for Press Freedom

Lankesh was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday night. She was editor of popular Kannada tabloid Gauri Lankesh Patrike.

News18.com

Updated:September 6, 2017, 3:45 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
US Condemns Gauri Lankesh's Murder, Bats for Press Freedom
File image of Gauri Lankesh.
New Delhi: The US Embassy on Wednesday condemned the murder of senior Kannada journalist Gauri Lankesh who was gunned down outside her Bengaluru residence on Tuesday evening.

"The US Mission in India joins advocates of press freedom in India and world-wide in condemning the murder of respected journalist Gauri Lankesh in Bengaluru," the Embassy said in a statement. "We offer our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Ms. Lankesh," it said.

Lankesh was shot dead by unidentified assailants at her residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday night. She was editor of popular Kannada tabloid Gauri Lankesh Patrike.

The Karnataka government on Wednesday said a Special Investigation Team will probe the killing of Lankesh, even as protests erupted across the state condemning the murder.

The Union Home Ministry has also sought a detailed report from the Karnataka government on the incident.

Protests erupted across Bengaluru condemning the "cold-blooded murder". Journalists took out a march from the Press Club to the Vidhana Soudha, the state secretariat, and submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking immediate action to bring the culprits to book.

Gauri Lankesh’s body was kept at the Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru where mourners paid their last respects.


Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Meet Anny Divya, The World's Youngest Boeing 777 Female Pilot

Meet Anny Divya, The World's Youngest Boeing 777 Female Pilot

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES