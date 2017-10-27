GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
US Considers Catalonia 'Integral Part of Spain', Says State Department

Catalan lawmakers voted earlier to declare independence, as Spain vowed in turn to "restore legality" and quash Catalonia's secessionist bid.

AFP

Updated:October 27, 2017, 10:37 PM IST
People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament passes the vote of independence from Spain in Barcelona, Spain (REUTERS)
Washington: The US considers Catalonia an "integral part of Spain" and supports Madrid's measures to keep Spain "strong and united," the State Department said on Friday after Catalan lawmakers voted to declare independence.

"The United States enjoys a great friendship and an enduring partnership with our NATO ally Spain," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.
"Catalonia is an integral part of Spain, and the US supports the Spanish government's constitutional measures to keep Spain strong and united."

Nauert added that the US and Spain "cooperate closely to advance our shared security and economic priorities."

Catalan lawmakers voted earlier to declare independence, as Madrid vowed in turn to "restore legality" and quash the region's secessionist bid.

The Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona passed a resolution to "declare Catalonia an independent state in the form of a republic."
