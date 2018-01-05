US Freezes $1.1 Billion Security Aid to Pakistan, But It Has 'Nothing to Do' With Terrorist Hafiz Saeed
Washington: The US has suspended more than $1.15 billion security assistance to Pakistan until it takes "decisive actions" against terror groups, including the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani Network.
The freezing of all security assistance to Pakistan comes days after President Donald Trump in a New Year tweet accused Pakistan of giving nothing to the US but "lies and deceit" and providing "safe haven" to terrorists in return for $33 billion aid over the last 15 years.
The suspended amount includes $255 million in Foreign Military Funding (FMF) for 2016 as mandated by the Congress. In addition, the Department of Defense has suspended the entire $900 million of the Coalition Support Fund (CSF) money to Pakistan for 2017.
"Today we can confirm that we are suspending national security assistance only, to Pakistan at this time until the Pakistani government takes decisive action against groups, including the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani Network. We consider them to be destabilising the region and also targeting US personnel. The US will suspend that kind of security assistance to Pakistan," State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters.
The US, she said, will not be delivering military equipment or transfer security-related funds to Pakistan unless required by law.
Nauert, however, said the decision had nothing to do with Islamabad not taking action against 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed.
"We have certainly expressed our concern about the mastermind of the 2008 Mumbai attacks being let out of house arrest in Pakistan. To my knowledge, that has nothing to do with that," Nauert said.
"There is a $10 million reward out for information leading to his re-arrest, the person who is the mastermind of the Mumbai attacks who was let go in Pakistan. So we've been very clear about our displeasure with that individual being let go, and that's why we like to remind people that there is a $10 million Rewards for Justice program out for him," Nauert said.
Referring to the new South Asia Policy announced by Trump in August, Nauert said that despite a sustained high-level engagement by this administration with the government of Pakistan, the Taliban and the Haqqani Network continue to find sanctuary inside Pakistan as they plot to destabilize Afghanistan and also attack the US and allied personnel.
Department of Defense spokesperson Lt Col Mike Andrews told PTI that National Defense Authorisation Act 2017 provides up to $900 million for Pakistan in CSF.
Of these funds, $400 million can only be released if the Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis certifies that the Pakistan government has taken specific actions against the Haqqani Network.
"At this stage all Fiscal Year 17 CSF have been suspended, so that's the entire amount of $900 million," Andrews said.
During an interaction with Pentagon reporters, Defence Secretary Jim Mattis did not respond to questions on whether he was in favour of cutting off aid to Pakistan.
"I prefer not to address that right now because it's obviously still being formulated as policy. But I'll give my advice on it to the President. I also agree on some confidentiality there," he said.
According to a senior State Department official, no decision has been taken on the fate of $255 million security assistance to Pakistan for 2017. The deadline for that is September 30.
Mattis along with the Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have travelled to Pakistan in recent months to deliver tough messages to their leadership. So, this action should not come as a surprise to them, Nauert said.
"They may say it's a surprise, but what is no surprise is that the President has expressed his concerns, Secretary Tillerson has expressed his concerns, as has Secretary Mattis, and I imagine many other government officials having those conversations with Pakistan," Nauert said.
Now, the money that has been suspended at this time does not mean that it will be suspended forever, she said.
"Pakistan has the ability to get this money back, in the future, but they have to take decisive action. They have to take decisive steps," she added.
"People have long asked, why don't you do more about Pakistan, and I think this sort of answers that question. Obviously, Pakistan is important… an important relationship to the US, because together we can work hard to combat terrorism. Perhaps no other country has suffered more from terrorism than Pakistan and many other countries in that part of the region," she said.
"They understand that, but still they aren't taking the steps that they need to take in order to fight terrorism," she said.
In an interaction with reporters, two senior State Department officials asserted that such a move is not a punishment, but to provide an incentive to Pakistan to take more action against terrorist groups.
"We have not done anything that's irreversible here. All this funding is available to Pakistan, if they undertake to take the measures that we've asked of them," a senior administration official said in response to a question.
