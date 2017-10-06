US Gun Lobby Agrees to Examine 'Bump Stocks' After Las Vegas Massacre
On Thursday, the powerful gun lobby group said that National Rifle Association is calling on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to immediately review whether the devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully automatic ones need tougher regulation.
A bump fire stock that attaches to a semi-automatic rifle to increase the firing rate is seen at Good Guys Gun Shop in Orem, Utah, U.S., on October 4, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/George Frey)
Washington: The National Rifle Association said on Thursday devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully automatic ones need tougher regulation, and it called on regulators to determine whether the bump-stock devices comply with federal law.
"The National Rifle Association is calling on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to immediately review whether these devices comply with federal law," the powerful gun lobby group said in a statement.
"The NRA believes that devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations," it said.
"The National Rifle Association is calling on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to immediately review whether these devices comply with federal law," the powerful gun lobby group said in a statement.
"The NRA believes that devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations," it said.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sachin Tendulkar's FIFA U-17 World Cup Message Will Melt Your Heart
- Bigg Boss 11 Contestant Zubair Khan Not Haseena Parkar's Son-in-law?
- Hyundai Tucson With 4 Wheel Drive Launched For Rs 25.19 Lakh
- India vs Australia: India's Practice Session Called Off
- Triple H in India to Finalise WWE Tour; Fans Welcome Him in Style