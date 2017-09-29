GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
US Halves Cuba Diplomatic Staff Over Mysterious 'Attacks'

Routine visa operations will also be suspended indefinitely, in response to the mysterious health attacks that left several US embassy staff with brain injuries and hearing loss.

AFP

Updated:September 29, 2017, 10:54 PM IST
A view of the US Embassy in Havana, Cuba, September 29, 2017. Image: Reuters
Washington: The US is withdrawing more than half of its personnel from the embassy in Havana in response to "specific attacks" targeting at least 21 of its staff, a senior State Department official said today.

"Until the government of Cuba can assure the safety of US government personnel in Cuba, our embassy will be reduced to emergency personnel," the official said.

Routine visa operations will also be suspended indefinitely, in response to the mysterious health attacks that left several US embassy staff with brain injuries and hearing loss.
