US Order to Vacate Diplomatic Property 'Blunt Act of Hostility': Russia

On Saturday, Russian diplomats worked to vacate three properties in the United States, including the six-story consulate in San Francisco, complying with the US order.

Reuters

Updated:September 3, 2017, 4:00 PM IST
Members of the Consulate General of Russia load furniture into a vehicle in San Francisco, California, US on September 2, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Stephen Lam)
Moscow: The Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday that a US order to vacate Russian diplomatic property in Washington and San Francisco was a "blunt act of hostility".

"We urge American authorities to change their minds and return Russian diplomatic facilities immediately," it said on its website.

On Saturday, Russian diplomats worked to vacate three properties in the United States, including the six-story consulate in San Francisco, complying with the US order which was issued in retaliation for Moscow cutting the American diplomatic presence in Russia.

