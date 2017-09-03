US Order to Vacate Diplomatic Property 'Blunt Act of Hostility': Russia
On Saturday, Russian diplomats worked to vacate three properties in the United States, including the six-story consulate in San Francisco, complying with the US order.
Members of the Consulate General of Russia load furniture into a vehicle in San Francisco, California, US on September 2, 2017. (Photo: Reuters/Stephen Lam)
Moscow: The Russian foreign ministry said on Sunday that a US order to vacate Russian diplomatic property in Washington and San Francisco was a "blunt act of hostility".
"We urge American authorities to change their minds and return Russian diplomatic facilities immediately," it said on its website.
