US President Trump Condemns Barcelona Terror Attack, Offers Help

The United States on Thursday condemned what President Donald Trump called a "terror attack" in Barcelona's most popular street Las Ramblas and offered its assistance to Spain.A driver deliberately smashed a van into a crowd in Spain's second-largest city, killing at least one person before fleeing to a nearby bar, police said."The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help," Trump tweeted."Be tough & strong, we love you!"Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that consular assistance was being provided to Americans in the city, and urged US nationals to check in with their families.Tillerson told a press conference with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and their Japanese counterparts the incident had "all the hallmarks of yet another terrorist attack."We offer our condolences for the loss of life and the injuries that have occurred," he added."Terrorists around the world should know -- the United States and our allies are resolved to find you and bring you to justice," he said.