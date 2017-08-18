US President Trump Condemns Barcelona Terror Attack, Offers Help
The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help, US President Donald Trump tweeted.
An injured person is carried in Barcelona on Thursday, August 17, 2017 after a white van jumped the sidewalk in the historic Las Ramblas district, crashing into a summer crowd of residents and tourists and injuring several people, police said. (AP Photo/Oriol Duran)
Washington: The United States on Thursday condemned what President Donald Trump called a "terror attack" in Barcelona's most popular street Las Ramblas and offered its assistance to Spain.
A driver deliberately smashed a van into a crowd in Spain's second-largest city, killing at least one person before fleeing to a nearby bar, police said.
"The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help," Trump tweeted.
"Be tough & strong, we love you!"
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that consular assistance was being provided to Americans in the city, and urged US nationals to check in with their families.
Tillerson told a press conference with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and their Japanese counterparts the incident had "all the hallmarks of yet another terrorist attack.
"We offer our condolences for the loss of life and the injuries that have occurred," he added.
"Terrorists around the world should know -- the United States and our allies are resolved to find you and bring you to justice," he said.
A driver deliberately smashed a van into a crowd in Spain's second-largest city, killing at least one person before fleeing to a nearby bar, police said.
"The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help," Trump tweeted.
"Be tough & strong, we love you!"
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that consular assistance was being provided to Americans in the city, and urged US nationals to check in with their families.
Tillerson told a press conference with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and their Japanese counterparts the incident had "all the hallmarks of yet another terrorist attack.
"We offer our condolences for the loss of life and the injuries that have occurred," he added.
"Terrorists around the world should know -- the United States and our allies are resolved to find you and bring you to justice," he said.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Maruti Suzuki Ciaz S Launched in India at Rs 9.39 Lakh
- Industry Experts to Discuss Impact of Demonetisation, GST, RERA at Global Indian Realty Summit
- It Takes 15 Minutes For Me To Return To Normalcy After a Show: Zakir Khan
- Priyanka Chopra Trolled For Sporting A Tricolour Scarf On Independence Day
- Hardik Pandya Gifts Father an SUV, Find Out Which One