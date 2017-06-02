US Quits Paris Climate Pact, President Trump Seeks New 'Fair Deal'

Washington: The United States President Donald Trump on Friday announced that the US was withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord due to the "draconian financial and economic burdens" the agreement imposed on the US.

"As of today, the US will cease all implementation of the non-binding Paris accord," he said in an address at the White House.

He said the US will begin negotiations to re-enter the Paris Agreement "on terms that are fair to the US."

"We will be environmentally friendly, but we're not going to put our businesses out of work... We're going to grow rapidly," he said.

However, Trump's denial of global warming and calling Climate Change a "hoax" received a cold shoulder from as many as 61 Mayors, "representing 36 million Americans", according to CNN.

As per another report on CNN, the decision amounts to a rebuttal of the worldwide effort to pressure Trump to remain a part of the agreement, which 195 nations signed onto.

In a fiery press address, President Trump emphasised he "represented the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris", a departure from the usual image of the United States being the leader of the free world.

Many foreign leaders, business executives and even his own daughter lobbied heavily for him to remain a part of the deal.

However, he ultimately lost out to conservatives who claimed Paris Climate Accord was bad for the US.

"The vacuum that would be created has to be filled, and Europe has aspirations for a natural leadership in this whole process," the report quoted European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker as saying.

With inputs from agencies)