DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.
US-Russia Relations at an 'All Time Low Point', Says Tillerson
US President Donald Trump (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R). (Image: Reuters)
Washington: The US-Russia relationship is at its lowest point since the end of the Cold War, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has said, asserting that President Donald Trump is committed to raise the current level of trust between the two countries.
"The President I think has made it clear that he feels it's important that we re-engage with Russia."
"I think the world and it's in the interests of the American people, it's in the interest of Russia and the rest of the world that we do something to see if we can improve the relationship between the two greatest nuclear powers in the world," he said.
"So, the President, I think, has committed to at least make an effort in that regard and he has certainly asked me to make an important effort as well," Tillerson said, noting that relationship with Russia comes up in his conversation with leaders of Europe as well.
"It is largely viewed that it is not healthy for the world, it is certainly not healthy for us, for the American people, our national security interests and otherwise, for this relationship to remain at this low level," he added.
"Whether we can improve it or not remains to be seen. It is going to take some time, it's going to take a lot of hard work. But the President's committed, rightly so, and I'm committed with him as well to see if we can do something to put us on a better footing in our relationship with Russia," said the top American diplomat.
"We have such a broad range of important issues that have to be addressed in the US-Russia relationship. Obviously, the interference in the election is one of those. I think it's been well documented, it's pretty well understood the nature of that interference here and elsewhere," he said.
These are not new tactics on the part of the Russian government directed not only at the US but at others too, he noted.
"But again, I think we have to look at this relationship in its broadest contours. And there are many, many important areas which require our attention if we are to bring it back to a relationship that we believe is necessary for the security of the US," he said.
However, Tillerson clarified that the Trump Administration is not trying to reset the relationship with Russia.
"We're starting with the slate we have and all the problems that are on that slate. We don't dismiss any of them. We don't give anyone a free pass on any one of them. They're part of the entire nature of the discussions we're having with the Russians.”
"And there are a large number of issues that we have to get around to addressing in order to put this relationship back together if that is indeed possible," he said.
Recommended For You
- IPL 2017: Bowlers Steal the Show as Bangalore Beat Delhi by 10 Runs
- Virat Kohli On His Love For Audi R8 V10 Plus
- Xiaomi 'Mi Home' Launched in Bengaluru as a First For Offline Sales; 100 More to Come
- Try These Yummy Breakfast Recipes And Make Your Mom Feel Special
- Stokes Points Out a Jet Airways Gaffe That Many Would Have Missed