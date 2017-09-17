GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
US Says Withdrawing From Paris Climate Accord, Unless Terms Change

"There has been no change in the United States' position on the Paris agreement," White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in an email.

AFP

Updated:September 17, 2017, 8:03 AM IST
File image of Donald Trump. (Image: Reuters)
Washington: The White House has insisted the US will withdraw from the Paris climate accord without more favourable terms even though European diplomats sense a softening in the US position.

"As the president has made abundantly clear, the United States is withdrawing unless we can re-enter on terms that are more favourable to our country," she said.
