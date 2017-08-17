GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Associated Press

Updated:August 17, 2017, 11:53 PM IST
US Secretary of State Says Terrorists Will Face Justice After Barcelona Attack
People flee the scene in Barcelona, Spain on Thursday, August 17, 2017 after the terror attack. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)
Washington: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is sending condolences to the families and victims of the attack in Barcelona and has offered US assistance to authorities in Spain.

Speaking to reporters at the State Department shortly after a van plowed into a crowd in Barcelona, Tillerson said the incident "has the hallmarks of what appears to be yet another terrorist attack."

He said US diplomats in Spain are currently assisting Americans there and asked those who are safe to notify their friends and families. He said the United States would never relent in tracking down terrorist suspects and holding them to account for their actions.

He said "terrorists around the world should know that the United States and our allies are resolved to find you and bring you to justice."
