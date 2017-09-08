US Senate Approves Donald Trump's Deal on Hurricane Aid, Debt Ceiling

The US Senate has passed a USD 15.25 billion relief package for victims of Hurricane Harvey, in an effort to fully fund federal emergency operations as another potentially catastrophic storm bears down on Florida.The package passed 80 to 17 on Wednesday, one day after President Donald Trump and congressional leaders announced a shock deal that includes the hurricane relief, as well as temporary lifting of the US debt ceiling and funding of the federal government into December.The bill now heads back to the House of Representatives, which approved a USD 7.9 billion, stand-alone emergency relief package Wednesday with no debt ceiling or government funding language.The two versions would need to be reconciled before a final bill is sent to the president for his signature.Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas, the state which bore the brunt of devastation from Hurricane Harvey, said it was "unfortunate" that leaders tied the relief bill to funding and debt ceiling extensions.But he voted for the measure anyway, saying it was vital to have "immediate" funding for hurricane relief, even if it was only a first step in a much larger need for aid.Leaders of a group of far-right House conservatives, the Republican Study Committee, have come out against the package because it ties relief funding to the debt ceiling, which they see as a tool for negotiating over spending.The head of another conservative group, the House Freedom Caucus, also opposes the three-pronged package."We want to see a longer term debt-ceiling bill that has real conservative structural reforms and obviously we didn't see that yesterday" with the Trump deal, Freedom Caucus chairman Mark Meadows told Fox Business Network.With most if not all Democrats expected to support the package along with Republican moderates, the House could still pass the legislation and send it to Trump for his signature.House Speaker Paul Ryan, noting that monster Hurricane Irma was now tracking toward Florida, said there was "a sense of urgency to get this relief package done."Under the Senate plan, USD 7.4 billion would go to the Federal Emergency Management Administration's disaster relief fund.FEMA has burned through much of its disaster funding, due to the scope of Harvey and technical advancements that allow the agency to distribute money more quickly than in previous disasters.Another USD 7.4 billion would fund community development block grants, used by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, while USD 450 million was headed to the Small Business Administration's disaster loan program.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell defended tying hurricane resources to the debt ceiling and government funding.It will provide "certainty and stability" for first responders and state officials as they grapple with the massive relief efforts for Harvey in Texas, and as they brace for Hurricane Irma.The bill will provide "critically needed emergency resources that will not be interrupted by the prospect of a shutdown or default," he added.But Republican Senator John McCain, who opposed the measure, said it was "irresponsible" to roll hurricane relief into such fiscal issues, essentially forcing Congress into another short-term federal spending fix."We are shirking our responsibilities and kicking the can down the road" instead of debating federal expenditures and voting on a new budget before the 2018 fiscal year begins October 1, he said.