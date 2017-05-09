X

DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SHARE NEWS.

Be a responsible citizen. Come, pledge to always check and share verified and vetted news.
»
1-min read

US Senate Confirms Heather Wilson as Donald Trump's Air Force Secretary

Reuters

Updated: May 9, 2017, 8:17 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp
US Senate Confirms Heather Wilson as Donald Trump's Air Force Secretary
The vote was 76-22 in favor of Heather Wilson becoming the top civilian overseeing the Air Force.(Image: Reuters)

Washington: The US Senate easily confirmed Heather Wilson, a former Republican member of the House of Representatives, on Monday to be President Donald Trump's secretary of the Air Force.

The vote was 76-22 in favor of Wilson becoming the top civilian overseeing the Air Force. The 22 "no" votes all came from Democrats.

At her confirmation hearing in March, Wilson praised the stealth capability of Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 fighter jet, in remarks suggesting the Pentagon's most expensive weapons system would have an important advocate.

CN jiomag contest

A graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy and former Rhodes scholar, Wilson, 56, has been president of the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology since 2013. She was a House member from New Mexico from 1998 to 2009 and had served on the National Security Council under President George H.W. Bush.

First Published: May 9, 2017, 8:17 AM IST
Read full article
Next Story
facebook Twitter google skype whatsapp

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.