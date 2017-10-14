US Slaps Sanctions on Iran's Elite Revolutionary Guards

The US on Friday slapped sanctions on Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for its alleged support to various terrorist organisations. The announcement by the Department of Treasury came after President Donald Trump started a campaign to "fix" the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, telling Congress the agreement is no longer in the US' interest."The IRGC has played a central role to Iran becoming the world’s foremost state sponsor of terror. Iran’s pursuit of power comes at the cost of regional stability, and Treasury will continue using its authorities to disrupt the IRGC's destructive activities,” said Treasury Secretary Steven T Mnuchin."We are designating the IRGC for providing support to the IRGC-QF, the key Iranian entity enabling Syrian President Bashar al-Assads relentless campaign of brutal violence against his own people, as well as the lethal activities of Hizballah, Hamas, and other terrorist groups,” he said.We urge the private sector to recognise that the IRGC permeates much of the Iranian economy, and those who transact with IRGC-controlled companies do so at great risk, Mnuchin said.According to the Treasury, IRGC has provided material support to the IRGC-QF, including by providing training, personnel, and military equipment.The IRGC has trained IRGC-QF personnel in Iran prior to their deployments to Syria, and has deployed at least hundreds of personnel from its conventional ground forces to Syria to support IRGC-QF operations.Its personnel in Syria have provided military assistance to the IRGC-QF, and have been assigned to IRGC-QF units on the battlefield, where they provide critical combat support, including serving as snipers and machine gunners.