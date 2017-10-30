GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

US, South Korea, Japan Urge North Korea to Cease 'Irresponsible' Provocations

Chairman of the US. Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford hosted his South Korean and Japanese counterparts at the US Pacific Command headquarters in Hawaii on Sunday to exchange views on North Korea's recent long-range ballistic missile and nuclear tests.

Reuters

Updated:October 30, 2017, 9:52 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
US, South Korea, Japan Urge North Korea to Cease 'Irresponsible' Provocations
Picture for Representation. (Reuters)
Seoul: Senior defence officials from the United States, South Korea and Japan held trilateral talks and urged North Korea to walk away from its "destructive and reckless path" of weapons development, the US military said in a statement.

Chairman of the US. Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford hosted his South Korean and Japanese counterparts at the US Pacific Command headquarters in Hawaii on Sunday to exchange views on North Korea's recent long-range ballistic missile and nuclear tests.

"Together they called upon North Korea to refrain from irresponsible provocations that aggravate regional tensions, and to walk away from its destructive and reckless path of development," the statement said.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

BJP-PDP Bringing Back Peace in Jammu & Kashmir, Says Ram Madhav

BJP-PDP Bringing Back Peace in Jammu & Kashmir, Says Ram Madhav

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES