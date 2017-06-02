US to Export Clean Technologies to Fight Climate Change: EPA

Washington: President Donald Trump on Thursday pulled out of Paris Accord, his top environment official said the US would now export clean energy technologies to 'fight in the war against climate change'.

"Our efforts should be on exporting our technology, our innovation to nations who seek to reduce their carbon footprint to learn from us. That should be our focus versus agreeing to unachievable targets that harm our economy and the American people," said Scott Pruitt, Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), soon after Trump announced his decision to withdraw from Paris Agreement.

"Mr President, it takes courage, it takes commitment to say no to the plaudits of men while doing what's right by the American people. You have that courage, and the American people can take comfort because you have their backs," he said.

Applauding Trump for taking such a decision, Pruitt said America finally has a leader who answers only to the people -- not to the special interests who have had their way for way too long.

"In everything you do, Mr President, you're fighting for the forgotten men and women across this country. You're a champion for the hardworking citizens all across this land who just want a government that listens to them and represents their interest.

"You have promised to put America First in all that you do, and you've done that in any number of ways -- from trade, to national security, to protecting our border, to rightsizing Washington DC. And, today you've put America first with regard to international agreements and the environment," he said.

Priutt said this is a historic restoration of American economic independence -- one that will benefit the working class, the working poor, and working people of all stripes.

"With this action, you have declared that the people are rulers of this country once again," he said.

"It should be noted that we as a nation do it better than anyone in the world in striking the balance between growing our economy, growing jobs while also being a good steward of our environment," he said.