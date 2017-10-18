US to Provide EMALS Technology to India for Aircraft Carriers

The US will provide the crucial Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) for the Indian Navy's future aircraft carrier, the Trump administration has informed India.This gesture ahead of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit to India is another indication of the strategic alliance the US wants to foster with India, informed sources said.A formal date for Tillerson's visit has not been announced yet.India had sent a letter of request to the US government during the Obama administration for the Electromagnetic Launch System (EMLAS) built by General Atomics for aircraft carrier planned by the Indian Navy.The Indian Navy plans to integrate the US-made EMALS catapults into its future supercarriers.Due to its flexible architecture, EMALS can launch a wide variety of aircraft weights and can be used on a variety of platforms with differing catapult configurations.The Trump administration sent a response to India on Monday about its decision to release this technology.Aerospace expert Dr Vivek Lall, chief executive, US and International Strategic Development, of General Atomics, had told PTI earlier that General Atomics is planning to open an office in Delhi to support the Indian government's military requirements.Last month, Defence Secretary Jim Mattis visited India and decided to step up military-to-military cooperation.The latest move comes after an endorsement by the Trump administration of the designation of India as a major defence partner by the previous Obama administration last year.