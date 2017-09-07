GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
US Warns of Sanctions on Any Country Trading with North Korea

US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said, "I have an executive order prepared. It's ready to go to the president. It will authorise me to stop doing trade, and put sanctions on anybody that does trade with North Korea."

Reuters

Updated:September 7, 2017, 8:01 AM IST
File photo of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin/Reuters
Washington: US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Wednesday that if the United Nations does not put additional sanctions on North Korea over nuclear tests, he has an executive order ready for President Donald Trump to sign that would impose sanctions on any country that trades with Pyongyang.

"I have an executive order prepared. It's ready to go to the president. It will authorise me to stop doing trade, and put sanctions on anybody that does trade with North Korea. The president will consider that at the appropriate time once he gives the U.N. time to act," Mnuchin told reporters on a flight back to Washington from North Dakota, where Trump gave a speech on tax reform.
