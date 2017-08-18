US Woman Senator's Trump Assassination Post Investigated by Secret Service

: A state senator from Missouri, who said on social media she hopes President Trump is assassinated, is being investigated by the US Secret Service.Democratic state senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal says she posted her comments on Facebook following Trump's response to violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.She had written "No. I will. I hope Trump is assassinated!" in response to a comment on Facebook. She later deleted it.The Secret Service has confirmed they are "looking into the comments" and say "all threats against the President" will be investigated.Chappelle-Nadal, 42, went on her Facebook page on Thursday to vent two days after the president blamed "both sides" for the brutality."I put up a statement saying, 'I really hate Trump. He's causing trauma and nightmares.' That was my original post," she told the Kansas City Star. The Facebook post received many responses, Chappelle-Nadal said, and to one she replied, "I hope Trump is assassinated!"She later explained that she did not actually wish harm to come to Trump but wrote it out of frustration. "I didn't mean what I put up. Absolutely not," she told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "It was in response to the concerns that I am hearing from residents of St. Louis."Trump is under fire for his response to Saturday's clashes between far-right and counter-protesters in Charlottesville, in which he blamed "both sides" for the violence.The rally was in protest at the removal of a statue of Robert E Lee, a general who fought for the pro-slavery Confederacy during the US Civil War."You had a group on one side that was bad and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent," Trump said. "I thought what happened was a horrible moment for our country, but there are two sides to every story," he said, triggering a national storm.Meanwhile, Chappelle-Nadal is facing calls for her resignation.Missouri's Republican Governor Eric Greitens and the state's Democratic Party chairman, Stephen Webber, as a statement by Senate Minority Leader Gina Walsh stated, "There is too much rancor and hate in today's political discourse, and Senator Chappelle-Nadal should be ashamed of herself for adding her voice to this toxic environment."Chappelle-Nadal has been outspoken about issues in the past, The Washington Post reported. The lawmaker, who joined the state Senate in 2010 has been critical of the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, it said.