US Would Talk to North Korea if Missile, Nuclear Tests Stop: Haley
File photo of US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (REUTERS)
United Nations: The United States would consider talks with North Korea if it halts all nuclear and ballistic missile tests, Washington's envoy to the United Nations said on Wednesday as the UN Security Council weighed new sanctions on Pyongyang.
Washington and Beijing - the North's sole diplomatic and military ally - are working on a new Council resolution targeting Pyongyang, she added.
"That's what we are working on now. We don't have it done yet," she said.
On Sunday, North Korea launched what appeared to be the longest-range missile it has ever successfully tested, sparking global alarm.
Pyongyang said the missile, the Hwasong-12, was capable of carrying a "heavy nuclear warhead."
That suggests a range of 4,500 kilometres or more if flown for maximum distance, analysts said.
