2 Dead, Several Injured as Van Plows Into Crowd in Barcelona, Police Say 'Terrorist Attack'

A white van jumped the sidewalk Thursday in Barcelona's historic Las Ramblas district, crashing into a summer crowd of residents and tourists and injuring several people, police said.Two people were killed in the crash, several local newspapers reported, though a police spokesman said he could not confirm the deaths. El Periodico newspaper also said there between 20 to 25 injured, citing police sources.Police described the incident on Twitter as a "massive crash". Emergency services said people should not go to the area around the city's Placa Catalunya, and requested the closure of nearby train and metro stations.In a photograph shown by public broadcaster RTVE, three people were lying on the ground in the street of the northern Spanish city Thursday afternoon, apparently being helped by police and others. Videos of the scene recorded people screaming as they fled.The Spanish newspaper El Pais quoted unnamed police sources as saying that the perpetrators of the crash were holed up in a bar in Tallers Street. There was no immediate police confirmation of the report. Another local paper said there was gunfire in the area of La Boqueria Market. It was not immediately clear that the men were the drivers of the van.Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said he was in contact with authorities. Rajoy said on Twitter the priority was to attend to the injured.While full details of the incident were not immediately clear, since July 2016 vehicles have been used to ram into crowds in a series of militant attacks across Europe, killing well over 100 people in Nice, Berlin, London and Stockholm.In recent weeks, threatening graffiti against tourists has appeared in Barcelona, which draws at least 11 million visitors a year.In one video released under the slogan "tourism kills neighbourhoods", several hooded individuals stopped a tourist bus in Barcelona, slashed the tyres and spray-painted the windscreen.(With inputs from Reuters and AP)