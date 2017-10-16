GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Venezuela Opposition Rejects Election Results

Nicolas Maduro's government won a majority of governorships in Venezuela's regional election on Sunday, drawing fraud suspicions from the opposition.

AFP

Updated:October 16, 2017, 10:09 AM IST
Opposition supporters react while listening to the results of the nationwide election for new governors, at the campaign headquarters of the Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD) in Caracas. (Image: Reuters)
Caracas: Venezuela's opposition Democratic Union Roundtable said it rejected the results of the country's closely watched regional elections Sunday after official results showed a landslide win for President Nicolas Maduro's socialists.

"We do not recognise any of the results at this time. We are facing a very serious moment for the country," said Gerardo Blyde, the MUD's campaign director, who called for a full audit of the results.
