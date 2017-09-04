Venezuelan President Maduro to Address UN Human Rights Council
Nicolas Maduro's government has been criticised by Washington, the United Nations and major Latin American nations for overriding Venezuela's opposition-led Congress, cracking down on protests, jailing hundreds of foes and failing to allow the entry of foreign humanitarian aid to ease a severe economic crisis.
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during a meeting at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela, on August 25, 2017. (Photo: Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters)
Geneva: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro will address the opening day of a three-week UN Human Rights Council session on September 11, a United Nations spokesman said on Monday.
"We received a 'note verbale' today that he is coming," UN human rights spokesman Rolando Gomez said. "He will be speaking at the opening of the council session."
