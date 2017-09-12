Violence in Myanmar's Rakhine State Putting All Civilians at Risk: UN

United Nations: Violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state is putting all civilians at risk with tens of thousands of people uprooted from their homes, the UN said today."Humanitarian activities in Rakhine have either been suspended or severely interrupted, resulting in 170,000 people not receiving the food they usually receive and 15,000 people not receiving their primary health care," Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, told reporters at his daily briefing.According to him, the Myanmar government has said that all 3,500 Muslims living in three camps in the Rathedaung township have left the site and are now believed to be heading to the Bangladesh border.Violence in Myanmar's northern Rakhine State is putting all civilians at risk, with tens of thousands of people having been uprooted from their homes in the area, Dujarric said.As of September 10, 313,000 people -- mostly women and children -- who left Rakhine since 25 August, have arrived in Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh."There is no indication that the pace of these arrivals is slowing," Dujarric said.The UN and its partners are helping the Bangladeshi government and the local community to respond to the situation by providing food, shelter, healthcare and water, among other means of support.Noting that the UN and the Bangladesh government are also urgently looking at solutions to allocate land to accommodate the new arrivals, Dujarric said the scale and speed of the influx of people from Myanmar has overwhelmed the capacity on the ground and additional resources are needed.Aid agencies have prepared a preliminary response plan of USD 77 million to deliver urgent, life-saving assistance to over 300,000 new arrivals, he said.