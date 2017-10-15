Virginia State University Campus on Lockdown After Shooting
University police tweeted on Saturday night, "Shooting on Campus - VSU is on lockdown. Avoid the area. Updates to follow."
File image. (Image: Reuters)
Petersburg: Virginia State University in on lockdown after a shooting on campus.
University police tweeted on Saturday night, "Shooting on Campus - VSU is on lockdown. Avoid the area. Updates to follow."
A second tweet said police were still on the scene, the campus remains on lockdown and to continue to avoid the area.
The university's website says the Petersburg, Virginia school was celebrating the final day of its homecoming.
University police tweeted on Saturday night, "Shooting on Campus - VSU is on lockdown. Avoid the area. Updates to follow."
A second tweet said police were still on the scene, the campus remains on lockdown and to continue to avoid the area.
Shooting on Campus - VSU is on lockdown. Avoid the area. Updates to follow.— VSU Police (@VSUPolice) October 15, 2017
Shooting on Campus Update - Police scene still active and the campus remains on lockdown. Continue to avoid area.— VSU Police (@VSUPolice) October 15, 2017
The university's website says the Petersburg, Virginia school was celebrating the final day of its homecoming.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup: Arch-Rivals to Battle it Out for Top Spot
- Tu Hai Mera Sunday Makers Continue To Fight a Battle For More Screens, Apt Timings
- 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Swift Sport and 2017 Dzire Wins Good Design Award in Japan
- AIFWSS'18: Actor Abhay Deol Turns Showstopper For Rajesh Pratap Singh
- MS Dhoni Busy Strategising For Celebrity Clasico, Says Virat Kohli