1-min read

Virginia State University Campus on Lockdown After Shooting

University police tweeted on Saturday night, "Shooting on Campus - VSU is on lockdown. Avoid the area. Updates to follow."

Associated Press

Updated:October 15, 2017, 9:12 AM IST
File image. (Image: Reuters)
Petersburg: Virginia State University in on lockdown after a shooting on campus.

A second tweet said police were still on the scene, the campus remains on lockdown and to continue to avoid the area.







The university's website says the Petersburg, Virginia school was celebrating the final day of its homecoming.
