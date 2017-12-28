Vladimir Putin Calls St Petersburg Explosion an Act of Terror
At least 13 people were injured Wednesday evening after an improvised explosive device went off in a storage area for customers' bags at the supermarket in St. Petersburg.
Police stand at the entrance of a supermarket, after an explosion in St Petersburg, Russia. (AP)
Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin says Wednesday's explosion at a supermarket in the country's second-largest city was a terrorist attack.
At least 13 people were injured Wednesday evening after an improvised explosive device went off in a storage area for customers' bags at the supermarket in St. Petersburg. Investigators say it was rigged with shrapnel to cause more damage.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Putin spoke Thursday at a military awards ceremony at the Kremlin but did not offer any details.
The president previously has spoken about Russia's operation in Syria as a pre-emptive strike against terrorism at home.
At least 13 people were injured Wednesday evening after an improvised explosive device went off in a storage area for customers' bags at the supermarket in St. Petersburg. Investigators say it was rigged with shrapnel to cause more damage.
No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Putin spoke Thursday at a military awards ceremony at the Kremlin but did not offer any details.
The president previously has spoken about Russia's operation in Syria as a pre-emptive strike against terrorism at home.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan Is Upset With Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal And The Reason Will Shock You!
- PV Sindhu Wants to See Herself as World No 1 Next Season
- Bright Movie Review: Will Smith-starrer Deserves a Watch For its Depictions of Identity and Diversity Crisis
- Surveen Chawla Finally Announces her Wedding After Keeping it Under Wraps for 2 Years
- Yearender 2017: Priyanka, Deepika, Taapsee and Other Actresses Who Handled Trolls Like A Boss