North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has confused a lot of English-speakers - though this time not about what he intends with his nuclear programme.Responding to Donald Trump's bellicose warning to North Korea about the programme, Kim on Friday called the US President a "dotard" - at least in a translation by the state news agency KCNA.The obscure word is old - late Middle English, or around the 14th century - and means senile old person, someone in their dotage.Although, Shakespeare and Tolkien used it, it is barely heard these days. That may change, however, given the arrival on Friday of #dotard on Twitter.Kim’s comments, where he threatened to make a “mentally deranged” Trump pay, were believed to be the first direct message ever issued by a North Korean leader.North Korea also said it might test a hydrogen bomb on the Pacific Ocean after Trump vowed to destroy the country.Kim's foreign minister, Ri Yong Ho, said North Korea could consider a hydrogen bomb test of an unprecedented scale on the Pacific Ocean, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported.