When a Pak Politician Felt the Need to Say 'My name Is Khan and I am Not a Terrorist'

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Khan Imran Khan on Tuesday invoked the name of a Bollywood movie to celebrate him being granted bail in all the four cases regarding an attack on Pakistan Television (PTV) headquarters in 2014.

Updated:January 2, 2018, 10:02 PM IST
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan addresses supporters in Islamabad. (File Photo)
New Delhi: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Khan Imran Khan on Tuesday invoked the name of a Bollywood movie to celebrate him being granted bail in all the four cases regarding an attack on Pakistan Television (PTV) headquarters in 2014.

Using the creative licence, Khan, clearly elated at being granted bail, announced his return in theatrical style by saying 'my name is Khan
and I am not a terrorist'.




Though daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Muslim League leader Maryam Nawaz took exception to Imran Khan's tweet and called him a 'stooge' in a tweet of her own.




Imran and his ally Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahirul Qadri face charges of destroying property in the Red Zone, attacking the state TV channel's building and injuring SSP Junejo during the 2014 protest.
