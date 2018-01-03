GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

US Says it Will Announce Actions on Pakistan Within Days

"Our goal is that we know that they can do more to stop terrorism and we want them to do that," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.

Reuters

Updated:January 3, 2018, 7:44 AM IST
US Says it Will Announce Actions on Pakistan Within Days
U.S. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, DC
Washington: The White House on Tuesday said it wanted to see Pakistan do more to fight terrorism and that it would likely announce actions to pressure Islamabad within days.

"Our goal is that we know that they can do more to stop terrorism and we want them to do that," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters. "In terms of specific actions, I think you'll see some more details come out on that in the next 24 to 48 hours."

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said earlier on Tuesday that the United States was withholding $255 million in aid from Pakistan because of its failure to cooperate fully in America's fight against terrorism.
| Edited by: Ananya Chakraborty
