White House Slams Corker for Remarks Over Donald Trump's Competence

The recent remarks by a top Republican Senator questioning the competence of President Donald Trump is outrageous, the White House has said."I think that's a ridiculous and outrageous claim and doesn't dignify a response from this podium," the White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters at her news conference.Sanders was responding to a question on recent remarks by Senator Bob Corker in this regard."The president has not yet been able to demonstrate the stability nor some of the competence that he needs to demonstrate in order to be successful," Corker told reporters in Tenseness on August 18.The President was on a working vacation then.This was the first White House press conference after Trump returned from his vacation.Corker had also said that he's not sure whether the president "understands the character of this nation".