Will Donald Trump be Impeached This Year? Bets Are Pouring In
US President Donald Trump waves as he walks on the South Lawn of the White House upon his return to Washington on May 17, 2017. (REUTERS/Yuri Gripas)
New York/London: Bettors on both sides of the Atlantic are ramping up wagers in niche online markets over whether Donald Trump will serve out a full term as U.S. president in the wake of controversies surrounding the dismissal of FBI Director James Comey.
Some, such as the online political stock market PredictIt, have seen record volume during the last two days on contracts focussed on whether Trump will be impeached. Others based in the United Kingdom are drawing bets on the less-specific question of whether Trump remains in office until his term expires in January 2021.
At one point early on Wednesday, the price of a "yes" contract on the impeachment question jumped to a record 33 cents, implying a 33 percent probability that Trump would be impeached. That compares with only 7 percent just over a week ago.
By late in the day, however, the price had slid back to 27 percent, just above where it ended late Tuesday at 24 percent.
PredictIt is jointly run by Washington political consultancy Aristotle and Victoria University in Wellington, New Zealand. All of its users are registered U.S. voters.
In all, the question of whether Trump will make an early exit has drawn more than $270,000 in wagers, while a related question on whether Trump will leave in 2017, 2018, 2019 or 2020 or later has garnered more than $480,000.
"Political punters are wondering how many more scandals can Trump overcome," said Ladbrokes spokeswoman Jessica Bridge.
"And despite the short price on offer, money has poured in for the president to be impeached, leaving us with little option but to cut the odds."
