Will not let Pakistan War Against Neighbours: Asif Ali Zardari

IANS

Updated: May 15, 2017, 8:19 AM IST
File photo of Asif Ali Zardari (Image: Getty Images)

Islamabad: Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday said he stood for good relations with Pakistan's neighbouring countries and criticised the Nawaz Sharif led government for creating discord along the lines of what he perceives to be "American foreign policy".

Addressing a rally in Peshawar, the former President said that while he was in power, Pakistan's relations with Afghanistan and India were good and there was peace.

"We should be friends with our neighbouring countries... (Prime Minister) Nawaz (Sharif) has the same thought process as the Americans when it comes to waging wars."

"We will not let this war happen," Zardari said.

First Published: May 15, 2017, 8:19 AM IST
