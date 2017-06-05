World Environment Day 2017: Let's Talk Nature

New Delhi: Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi flick Interstellar depicts a dystopian world – forlorn and beyond redemption. A world wherein mankind has successfully browbeaten nature, to the extent that there now remains nothing but strange sandstorms and blights. And in such frantic times, human beings search for habitable planets in galaxies several light years away.

While the movie was well-received — with its visually-delightful effects and impeccable performances — it raised pertinent questions, one that led to discussions: Where is the world heading at? And how long before too long?

The world communities are talking about the shift in the environmental paradigm — acknowledging the fact that something needs to be done to salvage the situation and save the only habitable planet in our solar system. And for those that comfortably reside under a rock, global warming is real. The United Nations, therefore, encourages worldwide awareness, by dedicating this one day to the environment.

This year’s theme is ‘Connecting People to Nature’. And depicting the same in inventive artworks, our in-house artist has raised a million-dollar question: what are we doing to our ecosystem, and who is responsible? These everyday objects are a source of environmental imbalance, and it is time we take cognizance of the matter: