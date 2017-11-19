GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe Fired as Ruling Party Leader: ZANU-PF Sources

Mugabe was expected to meet generals on Sunday to agree the terms of his departure after 37 years in charge.

Reuters

Updated:November 19, 2017, 5:48 PM IST
Harare: Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe was fired as leader of the ruling ZANU-PF party on Sunday and replaced by Emmerson Mnangagwa, the deputy he sacked this month, sources at a special ZANU-PF meeting to decide Mugabe's fate told Reuters.

"He has been expelled," one of delegates told Reuters. "Mnangagwa is our new leader." Three other delegates confirmed Mugabe's dismissal.

Conflicting demands of Zimbabwe's Mugabe, military

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe was expected to meet generals on Sunday to agree the terms of his departure after 37 years in charge.

Following are the conflicting demands made by the two sides, according to political sources in Harare.

MILITARY:

- Mugabe should reverse this month's decision to fire vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa and reappoint him.

- He should resign immediately as national president, leaving Mnangagwa in charge as acting president.

- Mnangagwa will then be elected leader of the ruling ZANU-PF party at a special congress in December, allowing him to complete Mugabe's term as president.

MUGABE:

- The military should immediately remove tanks and armoured vehicles from the streets and order soldiers back to barracks.

- Mugabe says he will step down as President and First Secretary of ZANU-PF party at a special congress next month at which a new leader will be chosen

- He should be allowed to complete his five-year presidential term which ends next year.

- Mugabe is demanding assurances that his wife, Grace, and family will be safe.
