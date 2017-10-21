Shades Of India, Episode-86: Politics Over Taj Mahal, Talwars' Aquittal, Jinder Mahal's Interview And More
From politics over Taj Mahal to the aquittal of Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in Aarushi-Hemraj murder case, here's all that had happened last week. Also, watch Jinder Mahal's candid chat with CNN-New18 in this segment of Shades of India.
