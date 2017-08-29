GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Watch: Bravehearts Who Exposed Dera Rot

August 29, 2017

In 2002, a woman raped by Ram Rahim chose to fight back. Breaking the conspiracy of silence, she wrote a letter to the then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee detailing her agony and what she was subjected to - how Ram Rahim invited her to his gufa and told her she should be grateful that Baba chose her. This woman is a graduate from Punjab and her parents were devotees of the Dera.

