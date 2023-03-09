AAJ KA PANCHANG, MARCH 09: The Panchang for this Thursday will mark the Dwitiya and the Tritiya Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar of the month Magha. According to Drik Panchang, the Hindus will observe two religious festivals - Bhai Dooj and Bhratri Dwitiya on this day. Read to know the tithi, auspicious and inauspicious timings of the day to predict how your day will unfold.

SUNRISE, SUNSET, MOONRISE, AND MOONSET ON MARCH 9

The sunrise is expected to take place at 6:38 AM and the timing for sunset is predicted at 6:26 PM. The timing for the moon to rise will be 8:08 PM and the timing for the moon to set is assumed at 7:41 AM.

TITHI, NAKSHATRA, AND RASHI DETAILS FOR MARCH 9

The Dwitiya Tithi will be in effect up to 8:54 PM and then after the Tritiya Tithi will take place. The Hasta Nakshatra will be in effect till 5:57 AM on March 10, then Chitra Nakshatra will occur. The Moon sign is expected to appear in Kanya Rashi whereas the sun is likely to be seen in the Kumbha Rashi.

SHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 9

The auspicious timings for the Brahma Muhurta will be between 5:00 AM and 5:49 AM. The Abhijit Muhurat will be valid from 12:08 PM to 12:55 PM. The Godhuli Muhurat is expected to be in effect between 6:23 PM and 6:48 PM while the Vijaya muhurat will be observed from 2:30 PM to 3:17 PM. The Sayahna Sandhya muhurat will be observed from 6:26 PM to 7:39 PM, according to Drik Panchang.

ASHUBH MUHURAT FOR MARCH 9

The inauspicious timings predicted by Panchang for the Rahu Kalam occur from 2:00 PM to 3:29 PM whereas the Gulikai Kalam is expected to take place between 9:35 AM and 11:03 AM. The Dur Muhurtam muhurat will take place from 10:34 AM to 11:21 AM and then will lie between 3:17 PM and 4:04 PM. The Yamaganda muhurat will be effective from 6:38 AM to 8:07 AM

